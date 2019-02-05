ProAssurance indicated lower after weak preliminary Q4 numbers

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) indicated to open between $40.44 and $42.50 per share, or down 2.2%-6.9% from Monday's close, after reporting preliminary Q4 operating EPS of 17 cents-19 cents--less than half the consensus estimate of 44 cents.

Expects Q4 net loss per share of 45 cents-47 cents due to mark-to-market losses on its equity trading portfolio, which resulted in net realized losses of about $46M.

Gross premiums written seen at $210M-$212M and net earned premium at $201M-$203M.

Sees favorable loss development of $24M-$26M, consolidated net loss ratio of 76.0%-77.0% and consolidated combined ratio of 105.5%-106.5%.

To release final Q4 results after the close on Feb. 21, 2019.

