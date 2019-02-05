Illinois Tool downgraded at BAML as Q4 results failed to inspire

Feb. 05, 2019 8:10 AM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)ITWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW-1.9% pre-market after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $124 price target, trimmed from $128, saying the company’s Q4 results "were not overly inspiring" and that it sees downside to consensus expectations.
  • "ITW is an extremely well run, return-focused, highly defensive stock, but we see shares lagging as ITW struggles on organic growth, and recession concerns abate," writes BAML analyst Ross Gilardi.
  • Part of the reason ITW is trading at a higher-than-usual premium to its peers is because of recession worries, but "with an ISM of 56.6, strong consumer spending, a more dovish Fed, and China stimulus, we think those concerns are overblown," Gilardi says.
