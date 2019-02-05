More on Lennox's Q4 results
Feb. 05, 2019 8:11 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)LIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports adjusted revenue growth of 0.5% to $843.6M in Q4.
- The tornado had a negative 8% impact on revenue growth in the quarter.
- Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue down 3% to $461M.
- Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue rose 8% to $270M.
- Refrigeration segment revenue flat at $113M.
- Adjusted gross margin rate down 250 bps to 26.6%.
- Total segment margin improved 70 bps to 13%.
- FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: +3% to +7%; Adjusted EPS: $12 to $12.60; GAAP EPS: $14.30 to $14.90; Tax rate: 22% to 23%; Capex: ~$215M; Stock repurchase: $350M.
