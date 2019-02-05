Ralph Lauren +8% after posting broad sales strength

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) trades higher after topping estimates with its FQ3 report.

Sales were up 6.3% during the quarter on a constant currency basis, led by a 13% jump in Europe. Asia revenue was up 11% in constant currency and North America revenue was 3% higher. Revenue in all three regions was ahead of consensus estimates.

The company reports gross margin came in at 61.6% of sales vs. 60.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren expects FY19 revenue to be up slightly on a constant currency basis vs. prior guidance of flat to up slightly. Operating margin is anticipated to increase 60 bps in constant currency vs. +40 bps to +60 bps prior view.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are up 8.25% in premarket action to $124.00.

