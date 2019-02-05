Boeing price target hiked to $459 at Bernstein, seeing strong margins, cash

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is maintained as the Top Pick in U.S. aerospace and defense at Bernstein, which raises its stock price target to $459 from $435 citing strong margins and cash for 2018 as well as 2019 guidance.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned says he had heard investor concerns about cash from challenges on the 737MAX, but believes this is not the case.

Boeing always is conservative on its initial cash guidance, Harned says, raising his outlook for operating cash to $18B in 2019 and moving higher in later years.