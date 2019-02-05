Liberty Property Q4 ex-items beat consensus

Feb. 05, 2019 8:25 AM ETLiberty Property Trust (LPT)LPTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Q4 FFO per share of 74 cents includes a gain on the sale of development rights in the U.K. of over 12 cents, partly offset by land impairments of 4 cents.
  • Excluding the items, Q4 FFO per share would be 66 cents vs. consensus estimate of 63 cents.
  • Q4 operating revenue of $180.3M compares with $179.8M in the year-ago quarter; exceeds consensus by $2.9M.
  • Q4 property level operating income for same-store industrial properties increased by 3.0% on a cash basis and 2.2% on a GAAP basis.
  • At Dec. 31, 2018, in-service portfolio was 96.3% occupied vs. 96.6% at the end of Q3.
  • Sees 2019 NAREIT FFO per share of $2.53-$2.65 compares with estimate of $2.58.
  • Expects to complete the disposition of all wholly owned office assets within 18 months.
  • Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
  • Previously: Liberty Property Trust beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)
