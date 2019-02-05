Apartment Investment and Management declares special dividend, authorizes reverse stock split
- Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) declares special dividend of $1.93/share or $287.9M, based on the closing share price of $49.07 on February 1, 2019.
- The special dividend of $1.93/share includes quarterly dividend of $0.39/share, up 3% from regular quarterly dividend of $0.38.
- The special dividend will be payable on March 22, 2019, to stockholders of record as of February 22, 2019.
- The company authorized a reverse stock split, effective on February 20, 2019 to neutralize the dilutive impact of the stock issued in the special dividend, resulting in total shares outstanding following completion of both the special dividend and the reverse stock split to be unchanged from the total shares outstanding immediately prior to the dividend, depending on the individual elections.
