Anadarko's Mozambique LNG project inks deals with Tokyo Gas, Centrica, Shell

Feb. 05, 2019 8:43 AM ETAnadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), SHELAPC, SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • The proposed Anadarko Petroleum-operated (NYSE:APC) Mozambique LNG project agrees to sell a combined 2.6M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas to U.K. energy supplier Centrica and Tokyo Gas.
  • APC says the LNG will be delivered ex-ship from the Mozambique plant from the start-up of production until the early 2040s.
  • APC also says Mozambique LNG signed a separate agreement with Shell International Trading Middle East (RDS.A, RDS.B) for 2M metric tons/year of LNG for 13 years.
  • The Mozambique LNG project will be the country's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88M metric tons/year.
