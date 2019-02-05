Southwest test flight to Hawaii set for today
Feb. 05, 2019 8:46 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUV, HABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is taking a test flight to Honolulu from Oakland today to satisfy FAA regulations ahead of the company's launch of service to Hawaii.
- The company's long-range navigation and communications systems will be tested on the flight.
- Southwest's entry into Hawaii has been delayed a bit by the government shutdown and could be pushed back even further if the D.C. regulatory lights are turned off again.
- The developments are of interest to Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), which is expected to feel some fare pressure by the presence of Southwest in its home market.
- LUV -0.70% premarket to $57.88.