Alphabet targets trimmed on margin, capex

RBC Capital maintains an Outperform rating on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) after earnings but drops the target from $1,400 to $1,300.

Analyst Mark Mahaney praises the "consistent and robust" revenue growth but notes that the GAAP operating margin "was the lowest we've seen in many years."

Nomura's Mark Kelley (Buy rating) trims the target by $40 to $1,310 citing the nearly doubled full-year capex. On the earnings call, Alphabet said capex growth would slow "meaningfully" in 2019.

GOOG is down 1.6% premarket to $1,114.40.

