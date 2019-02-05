ClearSign Combustion +52% as demonstration project OKd by regulator
Feb. 05, 2019 9:02 AM ETClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)CLIRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor46 Comments
- ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) +52.4% pre-market after announcing final regulatory approval from the South Coast Air Quality Management District for its Duplex demonstration project at a refinery location in the greater Los Angeles area.
- CLIR says the project, first announced in September 2017, will demonstrate its Duplex technology as a Best Available Control Technology candidate to achieve sub 5 ppm NOx emissions levels in refinery process heaters and other types of fired equipment.
- CLIR expects the project to result in a reduction of more than 15 tons of NOx emissions vs. current operations, without the utilization of catalysts, chemicals, utility consumption or other inefficient requirements of established technologies.