Starbucks COO lands on Amazon board
Feb. 05, 2019 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer has landed on the board at Amazon in a development that some analysts are calling interesting.
- Brewer has worked at Walmart as CEO of Sam's Club and is currently involved with the Uber Eats delivery progam at Starbucks, giving her a notable breadth of retail experience. Starbucks is also partnering with Alibaba in China on a virtual store.
- Reading the tea leaves, the selection of Brewer by Amazon could be an indication that the Amazon Go initiative in the U.S. won't be aimed at directly challenging SBUX for traffic.
