Powell stresses that data informs Fed policy path at dinner with Trump
Feb. 05, 2019 9:04 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Richard Clarida met with President Trump for an informal dinner Monday to discuss recent economic developments and the outlook for growth, employment, and inflation, the Fed says.
- Powell's comments were consistent with remarks he made at last week's press conference, the central bank said in a statement.
- He didn't discuss his expectations for monetary policy other than to stress that the Fed's policy path will depend entirely on incoming economic data and how that affects the outlook.
- Statement adds that Powell and the Federal Open Markets Committee set monetary policy to support maximum employment and stable prices and make decisions based "solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis."
