More on Kennametal's Q2 results; reaffirms FY19 EPS guidance

Feb. 05, 2019 9:11 AM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT)KMTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported Q2 sales of $587.4M (+2.8% Y/Y), driven by 4 % organic growth and a 2% favorable business day effect, and partially offset by a 3 % unfavorable forex.
  • Sales by Segment: Industrial $317M (+1.6% Y/Y); Widia $49M (+2.5% Y/Y) and Infrastructure $221M (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Overall margin: Gross expanded by 64 bps to 33.8%; operating expanded by 230 bps to 13.4%; and Adj. operating expanded by 240 bps to 13.8%, increase in adjusted operating income is primarily due to organic sales growth and incremental simplification/modernization benefits.
  • Segment Adj. operating margins: Industrial 18.6% up by 560 bps; Widia 3.7% up by 230 bps; and Infrastructure 9.6% down by 220 bps.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities YTD was $61.5M, compared to $41.07M a year ago. Free operating cash flow YTD was a negative $24.08M, compared to a negative $17.6M a year ago.
  • FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Adj. EPS of $2.9-$3.2 on organic sales growth of 5% to 8%; Adj. effective tax rate 22%-25%; Capex $240M-$260M; and FOCF of $120M-$140M.
