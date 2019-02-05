Merck KGaA teams up with Glaxo to develop cancer candidate
Feb. 05, 2019 9:14 AM ETMerck KGaA ADR (MKGAY), GSKMKGAY, GSK, MKGAFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) inks a collaboration deal with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to jointly develop and commercialize M7824, a bifunctional fusion protein, for treatment-resistant cancers.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Glaxo will pay Merck €300M upfront and up to €2.9B in milestones. All profits and costs will be equally shared on a global basis.
- M7824 (bintrafusp alfa) is a bifunctional immunotherapy designed to combine a TGF-β trap with the anti-PD-L1 mechanism in one fusion protein, targeting two pathways that play key roles in cancer cell growth and proliferation.
A Phase 2 trial evaluating M7824 compared to U.S. Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in first-line lung cancer is in process with an estimated primary completion date of October 2021.
GSK and MRK are up 1% premarket, both on light volume.