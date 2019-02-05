RL, BOX among premarket gainers

  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +41% on $255M cannabinoid deal.
  • Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) +19% on increased volume following yesterday's corporate update.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +12% as FDA has granted Orphan Drug Status for its drug candidate WP1066 for the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain tumor.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) +12% on Merck deal.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) +10% on Q4 earnings.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) +10% on Q2 earnings.
  • Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) +9% as its TumorGenesis subsidiary has identified three thyroid cancer cell types and has isolated the discovery biomarkers.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) +7%.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +6% on Q3 earnings.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) +6% on new Buy rating.
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) +6% on Q4 earnings.
