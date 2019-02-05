RL, BOX among premarket gainers
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +41% on $255M cannabinoid deal.
- Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) +19% on increased volume following yesterday's corporate update.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +12% as FDA has granted Orphan Drug Status for its drug candidate WP1066 for the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain tumor.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) +12% on Merck deal.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) +10% on Q4 earnings.
- The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) +10% on Q2 earnings.
- Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) +9% as its TumorGenesis subsidiary has identified three thyroid cancer cell types and has isolated the discovery biomarkers.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) +7%.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +6% on Q3 earnings.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) +6% on new Buy rating.
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) +6% on Q4 earnings.