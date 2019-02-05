Domtar records operating income gain

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) trades flat in premarket action after posting a mixed Q4 report.

The company showed year-over-year improvement in several key metrics due to seasonally stronger sales in Europe and new customer volume growth in North America.

Operating income was $133M during the quarter vs. $114M a year ago as a gain in the pulp/paper segment offset a loss in the personal care segment.

Domtar's 2019 outlook: "Our paper shipments will increase as we respond to increased demand from our customers following the announced capacity closures while paper prices will continue to improve in the wake of the recently announced price increases across the majority of our paper grades. Softwood and fluff pulp markets will remain balanced through the year due to continued steady demand growth and limited announced new capacity. We anticipate costs, including freight, labor and raw materials, to marginally increase. Personal Care is expected to benefit from our margin improvement plan and new customer wins, partially offset by further raw material cost inflation."

