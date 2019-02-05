SunCoke Energy to acquire SunCoke Energy Parnters in a Simplification Transaction

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) slides ~12.1% (pre-market) as the company agrees to acquire SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) in a stock-for-unit transaction

Under the agreement, SXCP unitholders will receive 1.40 SXC share and SXCP will cease trading

In addition, SXCP common unitholders will receive a prorated distribution per unit, payable in SXC shares and based upon a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per unit

The Simplification Transaction is estimated to provide cost synergies of ~$2M per year from eliminating dual public company requirements and estimated cash tax savings of ~$40M over the next five years

The transaction is expected to close by late Q2 or early Q3 2019; SXC plans to initiate a $0.24 annual dividend in the first full quarter after closing the transaction