OPKO Health prices convertible debt offering; shares down 18% premarket

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) prices its $200M aggregate principal amount of 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

The initial conversion rate will be 236.7424 shares of common stock per $1,000 (~$4.22/share).

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $30M Notes.

Net proceeds will be used for commercialization of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including repayment or repurchase of indebtedness or debt securities.

Closing date is February 7.

Shares are down 18% premarket.

