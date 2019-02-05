Procter & Gamble acquires This is L.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) acquires feminine care specialist This is L. for an undisclosed amount.

The company says This Is L. is focused on consumer demand for period products in the naturals segment and see many opportunities for future brand growth.

"This acquisition is a perfect complement to our Always and Tampax portfolio, with its commitment to a shared mission to advocate for girls' confidence and serve more women," says P&G Global Feminine Care exec Jennifer Davis.

PG -0.184% premarket to $97.85.

Source: Press Release