Oaktree Capital Q4 investment income slides
Feb. 05, 2019 9:27 AM ETOaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK)OAKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) Q4 adjusted net income per unit of 43 cents beats consensus estimate of 33 cents and compares with 72 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower investment income.
- Q4 distributable earnings fell to 87 cents per unit vs. 91 cents a year ago.
- Q4 investment income of $7.4M slid from $50.7M a year ago.
- Assets under management of $119.6B slip 3% from Q3.
- $2.6B of market-value declines and $1.8B of distributions to closed-end fund investors and uncalled capital commitments, $1.0B of net outflows from open-end funds, and $0.5B attributable to DoubleLine were partly offset by $2.2B in new capital commitments to closed-end funds.
- Dry powder of $19.5B, of which $14.2B were not yet generating management fees.
- Q4 management fees of $194.4M fell 6.2% from the year-ago quarter, while incentive income jumped to $420.9M from $126.9M a year ago.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
