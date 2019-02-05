Oaktree Capital Q4 investment income slides

Feb. 05, 2019
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) Q4 adjusted net income per unit of 43 cents beats consensus estimate of 33 cents and compares with 72 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower investment income.
  • Q4 distributable earnings fell to 87 cents per unit vs. 91 cents a year ago.
  • Q4 investment income of $7.4M slid from $50.7M  a year ago.
  • Assets under management of $119.6B slip 3% from Q3.
  1. $2.6B of market-value declines and $1.8B of distributions to closed-end fund investors and uncalled capital commitments, $1.0B of net outflows from open-end funds, and $0.5B attributable to DoubleLine were partly offset by $2.2B in new capital commitments to closed-end funds.
