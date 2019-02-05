More on Group 1 Automotive's Q4 beat

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) reports total revenue rose 0.8% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Total same-store sales dropped 3% to $2.79B.

Same-store sales decreased 1.3% for U.S., 8% for U.K. and 12.5% for Brazil.

Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.57B (-5.3%); Used vehicle retail sales: $771.24M (+8.8%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $86.12M (-6.2%); Parts and service: $354.74M (+3.3%); Finance and insurance: $123.99M (+8.1%).

Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.27B (-0.9%); U.K.: $524.02M (+3.2%); Brazil: $118.25M (-5.7%).

Gross margin rate grew 30 bps to 14.9%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +50 bps to 11.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 30 bps to 3.2%.

Total units sold +5.7% Y/Y to 48,188 units.

During Q4, the Company repurchased 1,313,786 shares at an average price of $57.31 per share for a total of $75.3M.

