Pain Therapeutics down 23% premarket on lack of progress with Remoxy NDA refiling
Feb. 05, 2019 9:29 AM ETSAVABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Thinly traded nano cap Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) slumps 23% premarket on increased volume in reaction to the results from its meeting with the FDA aimed at getting its REMOXY ER (oxycodone extended-release CII) marketing application back on track. The company received a second CRL in August 2018 citing the need for still more data demonstrating that the benefits outweigh the risks.
- The company believes it is no closer to approval than it was a year ago. During the meeting, the agency apparently maintained its position that it made no math errors, material mistakes or misrepresentations during the advisory committee meeting last June.
- The main issue appears to be the FDA concern that REMOXY ER lacks abuse deterrence via the injection route because oxycodone can be extracted from the product.
- Previously: Joint FDA panel votes against Pain Therapeutics' Remoxy ER (June 26, 2018)