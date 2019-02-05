Oppenheimer clips estimates on McDonald's

Oppenheimer takes its estimates on McDonald's (MCD +0.6% ) lower after factoring in Q4 results.

"Without giving specific EPS guidance on its 1/30 earnings call, management indicated food, labor, D&A and other headwinds that would impact 19," writes the analyst team.

The firm expects full-year EPS growth will be "low-single-digits" in 2019 before a $0.13 to $0.15 FX headwind. FY19 EPS of $7.85 to $8.00 is anticipated vs. $8.14 consensus. FY20 EPS of $8.66 is seen vs. $8.80 consensus.

McDonald's sits with a Performa rating at Oppenheimer.