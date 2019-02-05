Mallinckrodt's Acthar Gel shows treatment effect in post-market rheumatoid arthritis study; shares up 2%
- Results from the open-label stage of a Phase 4 clinical trial evaluating Mallinckrodt's (MNK +1.8%) H.P. Acthar Gel in patients with persistently active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who previously received disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and corticosteroids showed a treatment effect consistent with earlier assessments.
- Specifically, 61% (n=61/100) of treated patients who completed the open-label period achieved low disease activity at week 12.
- Complete data from the open-label phase should be available mid-year.
- The company says that the results cannot be solely attributed to H.P. Acthar Gel since patients were on different medications at the start of the trial and no washout periods were undertaken, adding that the product has not been formally studied in combination with other treatments.