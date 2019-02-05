Italy preps to put $2B of property on the market: Bloomberg

Italy is getting ready to sell as much as EUR 1.8B ($2.1B) of state-owned real estate as it seeks to tame rising debt, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

The finance ministry is identifying properties owned by state and by regional and local administrations that could be sold--mostly army barracks, hospitals, and office buildings that are no longer being used.

The three-year budget plan approved in December targeted EUR 950M in revenue from real estate sales in 2019 and EUR 150M in each of the next two years.

The first properties could be put up for sale by the end of the year. Talks are taking place on how to package the properties, but a final plan hasn't been decided yet.

