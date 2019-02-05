U.S. stocks follow Europe higher; techs up despite Alphabet weakness

U.S. stocks follow European markets higher, as the mood around quarterly earnings results remains mostly upbeat; S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

German Chancellor Merkel hinted yesterday that a "creative compromise" could be found to solve the Irish backstop issue, the first indication from a top European official that the Brexit deal may be altered after all, helping propel U.K.'s FTSE +1.5% , Germany's DAX +1.2% and France's CAC +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was closed.

In U.S. earnings news, Alphabet -0.2% in early trade despite beating Q4 earnings expectations, as lower operating margins from a year ago invite some profit taking following recent strong gains, and Archer Daniels Midland -3.3% after reporting weaker than expected earnings and revenue.

The consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.6% ) sectors top the early gainers, while the utilities ( -0.5% ) sector is at the bottom of the standings.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down a basis point to a respective 2.52% and 2.71%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1 % at 95.96.

WTI crude oil -1% to $54.02/bbl.

Still ahead: Janaury ISM Non-Manufacturing Index