U.S. stocks follow Europe higher; techs up despite Alphabet weakness

U.S. stocks follow European markets higher, as the mood around quarterly earnings results remains mostly upbeat; S&P +0.3%, Dow +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.6%.
German Chancellor Merkel hinted yesterday that a "creative compromise" could be found to solve the Irish backstop issue, the first indication from a top European official that the Brexit deal may be altered after all, helping propel U.K.'s FTSE +1.5%, Germany's DAX +1.2% and France's CAC +1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was closed.
In U.S. earnings news, Alphabet -0.2% in early trade despite beating Q4 earnings expectations, as lower operating margins from a year ago invite some profit taking following recent strong gains, and Archer Daniels Midland -3.3% after reporting weaker than expected earnings and revenue.
The consumer discretionary (+0.8%) and information technology (+0.6%) sectors top the early gainers, while the utilities (-0.5%) sector is at the bottom of the standings.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down a basis point to a respective 2.52% and 2.71%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% at 95.96.
WTI crude oil -1% to $54.02/bbl.
Still ahead: Janaury ISM Non-Manufacturing Index
