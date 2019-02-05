CNBC: Liberty Media jumps into bidding for Fox sports nets

Liberty Media (FWONA -0.1%) has jumped into the bidding for the 22 regional sports networks that Disney's divesting as part of its $71B asset deal with Fox (FOX -0.1%, FOXA), CNBC reports.
An auction that once seemingly had a multitude of buyers has reportedly shrunk to a few, including Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.5%), Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6%) and now Major League Baseball.
CNBC's David Faber says Sinclair has dropped out of the action.
Disney's (NYSE:DIS) said to be seeking as much as $20B for the networks, while the New York Yankees are expected to buy the YES Network, worth about $4B.
Now read: January 2019 Passive Income Update »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox