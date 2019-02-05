U.S. car prices up 4% in January

Feb. 05, 2019
  • Kelley Blue Book estimates that the average automobile transaction price in the U.S. rose 4.2% in January to $37,149 as the shift away from passenger cars continued.
  • KBB analyst Tim Fleming says other factors include Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) approaching the U.S. sales numbers of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) in recent months with even stronger transaction prices and continued strong demand for full-size trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram 1500 pickup.
  • ATP by manufacturer: Honda (NYSE:HMC) +2.4% to $29,341; Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) +5.0% to $39,484; Ford (NYSE:F) +3.4% to $41,446; General Motors (NYSE:GM) +2.4% to $40,664; Hyundai-Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -1.0% to $25,116; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) +2.3% to $29,819; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +5.4% to $29,727; Toyota (NYSE:TM) +3.0% to $33,258 and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) +4.2% to $37,149.
