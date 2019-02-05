Microsoft joins $250M round for "boring AI"

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) participates in a $250M round for "boring AI" startup Databricks at a $2.75B valuation, bringing total fundraising up to nearly $500M.

Andreessen Horowitz led the round with participation from Coatue Management and New Enterprise Associates.

Databricks' tools gather a company's databases then uses AI to look for meaningful information.

The startup had $100M in annual recurring revenue last year and said its subscription sales tripled from the prior year.

Microsoft offers a version of Databricks software with its Azure cloud platform, which holds a steady second place in the cloud market behind Amazon.