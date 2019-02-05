American Express teams with Bill.com for Vendor Pay product

Feb. 05, 2019 10:05 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • American Express (AXP +0.6%) partners with Bill.com to introduce an automated accounts payable product that allows businesses to use AmEx credit cards within a Bill.com solution.
  • Called Vendor Pay, the product also provides enhanced security through the use of single-use virtual account numbers with an existing AmEx Business or Corporate Card.
  • A basic plan provides core functionality with no monthly fee for the first user; advanced plans are available for a monthly fee and provide features such as bill approval workflows, synchronization with accounting software, and designated roles and permissions.
