TransDigm +5% after easy Q1 beat, upsized full-year guidance

TransDigm (TDG +4.8% ) jumps to a 52-week high after trouncing FQ1 earnings and revenue estimates and raising guidance for full-year earnings, revenue and EBITDA.

Net sales for the quarter rose 17% Y/Y to $993.3M, the company's fourth straight quarter of accelerating revenue growth, from $848M a year ago; organic sales growth was 11.6%.

TDG says its Q4 EBITDA As Defined margin of 49% increased more than 150 bps in spite of margin dilution from acquisitions completed in FY 2018.

For FY 2019, TDG raises guidance for EPS to $16.42-$17.10 from $15.92-$16.60 previously and in line with $16.60 analyst consensus estimate, and for revenues of $4.145B-$4.235B from $4.125B-$4.215B previously and in line with $4.17B consensus.

TDG also lifts its full-year forecast for EBITDA As Defined to $2.065B-$2.115B million from $2.045B-$2.095B, compared with $1.877B in FY 2018.