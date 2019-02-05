FDA accepts Daiichi Sankyo's pexidartinib NDA for rare tumor

The FDA has accepted under Priority Review Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSNKY) marketing application seeking approval for pexidartinib for the treatment of adult patients with a rare cancer called symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a non-malignant cancer of the joint or tendon sheath that results in severe functional limitations. There are no currently approved systemic therapies for TGCT.

The agency's action date is August 3.

Small molecule pexidartinib inhibits a cell surface protein called colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF1R) which is the primary growth driver of abnormal cells in the synovium (soft tissue lining the inner surface of the joint) that cause TGCT.