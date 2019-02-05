Gartner -4.8% post Q4 results

Feb. 05, 2019 10:11 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)ITBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Gartner (IT -4.8%Q4 revenue rose 6.9% Y/Y to $1.09B, if the impact of the foreign exchange is backed out.
  • Segment revenue: Research: $796M (+9.5%); Consulting: $96M (+12.9%); Conferences: $196M (+16%).
  • Global Technology Sales Contract Value was up 14% to $2.6B & Global Business Sales Contract Value up 1% to $0.6B.
  • Operating cash flow was $45M & free cash flow of $7M.
  • The Company repurchased 1.1M common shares for $156M.
  • Also, paid down $1B of debt during the year.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: $4.22-4.32B; Net income $238-272M; GAAP EPS: $2.65-3.03; Adjusted EPS of $3.82-4.19; Adjusted EBITDA $750-765M; Operating cash flow: $542-582M & FCF $455-485M.
  • Previously: Gartner misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)
