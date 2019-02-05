Allot +9.6% as revenue growth proceeds by double digits
- Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is up 9.6% after it beat expectations on top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings, and guided to strong revenue growth for the coming year.
- Revenues were up 16% and the company narrowed its non-GAAP operating loss to $99,000 from a year-ago loss of $1.3M.
- Gross profit rose 19% to $18.9M; Net loss improved to $455,000 from a year-ago loss of $1.5M.
- "Our DPI business performed well in 2018, resulting from much improved execution of our teams across the globe," says CEO Erez Antebi. "We are also satisfied with our performance in the security space: our pipeline of 'security opex deals' is strong and we expect to close several such deals that can bring impact on our future growth beyond 2019."
- It's guiding to 2019 revenues of $106M-$110M -- above consensus expectations for $103.7M -- with book-to-bill ratio above 1.
- It also says it expecting to close several security subscription-based deals this year, in addition to a recently announced Tier 1 European deal.
