Apple holds 6% of U.S. smart speakers - report

Apple's (AAPL +1.5% ) HomePod accounts for 6% of the U.S. installed base of smart speaker devices, according to new Consumer Intelligence Research Partners data.

The total U.S. installed base grew to 66M in the December quarter, up from 53M in September and 36M in the December 2017 quarter.

Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -1% ) Home holds 24% of the base and Amazon's (AMZN +1.5% ) Echo leads with 70%.

CIRP attributes the stark difference in share to Amazon and Google offering lower-cost products, which encourages homeowners to have multiple devices.

As of the December quarter, 35% of smart speaker owners had more than one device, up from 18% in the prior year's quarter.