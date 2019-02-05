Cabot down ~6% post Q1 results

Feb. 05, 2019 10:14 AM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)CBTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cabot (CBT -6.4%) says that during Q1, the company faced softer automotive demand, customer inventory destocking and a weaker environment in China that impacted volumes and margins of Reinforcement Materials & Performance Chemicals segments; overall revenues increased 14 % Y/Y to $821M.
  • Segment earnings by segment: Reinforcement Materials: $62M (Flat): Performance Chemicals: $36M (-23.4%); Purification Solutions: ($3M) (vs. profit of $6M); Specialty Fluids: $10M (vs. loss of $2M)
  • Gross margin declines ~420bps to 20.2%; operating margin reduces ~325bps to 9.4%
  • Cash balance stood at $142M
  • For 2H, the company forecasts strengthened auto production and improved China economy, hence anticipates stronger volumes and margins; expects FY19 adj. EPS to be ~$4.20 - $4.60 (as compared to consensus of $4.61).
