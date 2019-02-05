Calumet Specialty +8% as Self-Help Phase 1 realizes $180M in EBITDA

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT +7.6% ) is higher after saying it has realized more than $180M in EBITDA from Phase 1 of its Self-Help program at year-end 2018 and anticipates capturing an incremental $100M in EBITDA during 2019-21 from its Phase 2 Self-Help program.

CLMT says two-thirds of Phase II is focused on improving its core Specialty business and expects to spend $25M-$40M to achieve these results over the new three-year period.

CLMT also says it will continue to have sufficient liquidity to meet its financial commitments, debt service obligations, contingencies and anticipated capital spending.

However, given the Q4 drop in crude oil prices, the company says it expects to report a negative non-cash lower of cost or market adjustment to its inventories when it reports Q4 results, hurting net income and adjusted EBITDA levels.