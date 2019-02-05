Acacia well positioned for 600G with customers, Cowen says
Feb. 05, 2019
- Acacia Communications (ACIA +2.7%) is well set up for 600G, Cowen says, and shares are higher today.
- The company's the only viable commercial merchant supplier of 600G and 1.2T per wavelength coherent DSPs/modules, analyst Paul Silverstein writes, and that means traction with customers: Checks indicate a strong early ramp in deployment of its 1.2T AC-1200 module by the likes of Microsoft and Google, and the company's likely to take advantage of a significant upgrade opportunity at Facebook worth up to $10M-$20M in incremental revenue in the coming two years. (h/t Bloomberg)
- He has an Outperform rating and a $45 price target, though the target now implies just 3.5% upside.