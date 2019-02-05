Acacia well positioned for 600G with customers, Cowen says

Feb. 05, 2019 10:30 AM ETAcacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)ACIABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Acacia Communications (ACIA +2.7%) is well set up for 600G, Cowen says, and shares are higher today.
  • The company's the only viable commercial merchant supplier of 600G and 1.2T per wavelength coherent DSPs/modules, analyst Paul Silverstein writes, and that means traction with customers: Checks indicate a strong early ramp in deployment of its 1.2T AC-1200 module by the likes of Microsoft and Google, and the company's likely to take advantage of a significant upgrade opportunity at Facebook worth up to $10M-$20M in incremental revenue in the coming two years. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • He has an Outperform rating and a $45 price target, though the target now implies just 3.5% upside.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.