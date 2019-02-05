Cavco Industries down 11% post Q3 results miss

Cavco Industries (CVCO -11.6% ) Q3 revenue increased by 5.6% Y/Y to $233.7M, primarily from higher home selling prices as a result of input cost inflation and modestly larger home sizes.

Revenue by segment: Factory-built housing $220.34M (+6.3% Y/Y); and Financial services $13.36M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 155 bps to 20.9%; and operating income declined by 297 bps to 7.8%.

Total factory-built homes sold were 3,447 a decrease of 6.8% Y/Y.

SG&A expenses were $30.83M (+18.4% Y/Y) and margin was 13.2% up by 143 bps .

Backlog of orders was at $166M at the end the quarter, lower than last year by $41M.

Current quarter results were impacted by unrealized losses of $2.1M on corporate equity investments; Expenses of $1.3M for legal and other expenses related to the Company's internal investigation; and severe hailstorm in Arizona, which resulted in increased homeowners' insurance claims.

