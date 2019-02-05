Sonos launches outdoor speaker

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) launches an outdoor speaker with the Sonos Architectural by Sonance collection.
  • The collection is meant to work with the Sonos Amp for whole-home streaming.
  • Sonos Outdoor has a weatherproof design that can withstand the elements year-round.
  • Sonos In-Wall and Sonos In-Ceiling are indoor speakers with paintable grilles to help the devices match the living space.
  • Sonos says one Amp can power up to three pairs of Architectural by Sonance speakers.
  • Price and availability: The In-Wall and In-Ceiling speakers cost $599 a pair with preorders available now with shipments starting February 26. The $799 per pair Outdoor will launch in April. The $599 Amp, previously limited to the United States, will start expanding its markets today to include Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
  • Sonos shares are up 4% to $13.58.
