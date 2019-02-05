M/I Homes is up ~11% post Q4 earnings beat

M/I Homes (MHO +11.3% ) reports 15% Y/Y increase in number of homes delivered in Q4 to 1,825 and revenues increased 16% to $722M

The company says that although sales increased, new contracts decreased 4% to 1,173, reflecting challenged housing conditions and affordability pressures; backlog sales value increased 13% to $897M and backlog units increased 9%

Average home closing price is up 3% to $383

Overall gross margin declined ~60bps to 18%; operating margin improves ~60bps to 6.9%

