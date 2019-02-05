Blackstone retreats from Africa investment plan: WSJ

Blackstone (BX), the world's largest private-equity firm, agreed about a year ago to sell Black Rhino Group, a developer of energy infrastructure that was intended to be Blackstone's main vehicle for investing in Africa, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal, which hasn't yet closed, marks a pullback from Blackstone's plans to invest billions of dollars in Africa.

Also last year, Blackstone sold rights to develop and operate a Nigerian power plant that Black Rhino is planning to U.K.-based Globeleq, a company that owns power plants across Africa.

Black Rhino didn't find big deals that Blackstone wanted to finance, according to people familiar with the situation, and competition from China complicated at least one project for a 340-mile fuel pipeline.

