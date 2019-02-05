France fines GE $57M for missing target on promised job creation

General Electric (GE +1% ) is fined €50M ($57M) by the French government for creating fewer than 3% of the jobs it had promised as a condition for gaining approval to take over Alstom's energy business in 2015.

GE added a net of just 25 jobs over the past three years compared with the 1,000 it had pledged, according to French Finance Minister Le Maire.

The GE-Alstom deal was touted by then-CEO Jeffrey Immelt as a win-win for the two companies and for France, but demand for gas turbines collapsed not long after GE completed the takeover.