The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied a motion from Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY -5.2% ) for a rehearing to reinstate the preliminary injunction against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY +0.7% ) stopping it from marketing a generic version of opioid dependence treatment Suboxone (buprenorphine/naloxone) Sublingual Film.

The ruling is not a judgement in the ongoing patent infringement litigation.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST +5.1% ) is the sole and exclusive manufacturer of the brand and authorized generic versions and expects to continue making and delivering a "significant volume" of Suboxone this year to licensee Indivior.

Update: On February 20, RDY announced the relaunch of its product.