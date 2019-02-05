Starboard "interested" in Bristol-Myers Squibb

In a interview with CBNC, Starboard Value's Jeff Smith said he's "certainly interested" in the story of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.5% ) but declined to say whether he had acquired a stake or nominated a board member.

“We look at lots of situations and we get lots of calls from shareholders who may be upset with things that are going on at different companies. We evaluate those situations to try and determine if we can have a positive impact in representing the best interest of the shareholders. Bristol-Myers might fit that profile. It might not that fit profile. We haven’t made that decision" he explained.

Source: Bloomberg