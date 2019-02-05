Meredith adds Roberts to board, extends Lacy's term

Feb. 05, 2019 11:08 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)GTNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has added Christopher Roberts III as a Class II director.
  • Roberts is currently president of Dairy Foods for Land O'Lakes.
  • The move's effective at the company's next board meeting on May 7, and Roberts will stand for election to a full two-year term at the company's annual meeting in November.
  • The board's also extended Chairman Stephen Lacy's term one year to Nov. 10, 2020; the company previously said Lacy would retire as executive chairman March 31, just after his 65th birthday, to become non-executive chairman.
