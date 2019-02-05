Papa John's looks to move past bickering with founder

Papa John's International (PZZA +3.6% ) CEO Steve Ritchie tells CNBC that the company hopes founder John Schnatter will come along after a deal was struck with activist hedge fund Starboard Value.

Sources indicate that the Starboard deal takes Schnatter's position in the pizza chain operator down to 26% from 31%.

The addition of Starboard to the Papa Jophn's boardroom is widely seen as a positive development after the firm helped turn around Darden Restaurants and the Olive Garden chain. A similar turnaround at Papa John's is given the best chance of success if Schnatter isn't the public face of the company.