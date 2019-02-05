Albemarle downgraded at Citigroup, preferring Livent for lithium exposure

Albemarle (ALB -0.9% ) is lower after Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with an $81 price target, cut from $90, saying Livent (LTHM +1.1% ) likely will outperform ALB after FMC Corp. spins off its stake to shareholders.

Slower industrial activity and weak refining margins increases downside risks to ALB's bromine and catalysts divisions, whose EBITDA likely will decline through 2019, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar says.

Juvekar notes that hydroxide - which LTHM has more exposure to - is growing faster than carbonate, and he sees less downside risk to hydroxide prices than carbonate over the next couple of years "as the former has more tenable barriers to entry and higher concentration of competitors."

Also, ALB has limited balance sheet flexibility following the Mineral Resources deal, which exposes it to upstream commodity risk for a few years before conversion capacity starts up, according to Juvekar.