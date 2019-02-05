FSD Pharma teams up with Solarvest to develop cannabinoids

FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF +1.1% ) inks a non-binding letter of intent with Solarvest BioEnergy aimed a formal agreement to develop pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids based on Solarvest's algal expression technology.

Solarvest will conduct the research while FSD will have exclusive rights to a subset of the cannabinoids and certain royalty rights to the rest.

Financial details are bit light, but Solarvest will pay a 5% royalty fee to FSD on Solarvest's sale or licensing of any the cannabinoids not licensed by FSD. Once Solarvest has paid FSD $3M, the rate will drop to 3%.

FSD will issue 10M common shares to Solarvest at $0.30 per share while Solarvest will issue 3M units to FSD at $0.20 per unit, each comprised of one common share and one two-year warrant to purchase one common share at $0.25. Solarvest will also issue a five-year $2.4M convertible note to FSD that will bear interest of 3% per annum and be convertible into Solarvest common stock at $1 per share.